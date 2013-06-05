Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the annual Riverbend music festival and food vendors spent Wednesday preparing for the crowd.

Vendors from around the country began setting up mobile food stands, pitching tents and prepping food.

Channel 3 talked with one Florida woman who has been selling corndogs at Riverbend for 25 years. Melanie Harvell and her family drive up from Pensacola, Florida, every summer to serve food.

Harvell said the family business includes her parents, husband, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, children and others.

She said she continues to make the annual trip because of the people.

"Tennessee's one of my favorite places that we travel to and we travel all over, all year long," Harvell said. "I look forward to this spot. It's my favorite."

In addition to corndogs, Harvell said her family is also serving up chilly cheeseburgers and fries, polish sausage, elephant ears and funnel cakes.

A team of Hamilton County health inspectors will begin checking the food stands Thursday morning to ensure each booth is clean.

Country star Jake Owen kicks off the 10-day music festival Friday night on the Coke Stage.

