NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced this week that state aeronautics grants totaling more than $2 million have been approved for 10 Tennessee airports.

Those receiving the grants include: Cleveland Regional Jetport, Hardwick Field in Cleveland, Fayetteville Municipal Airport, John A. Bakerfield in Hohenwald, University of the South-Franklin County Airport, McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport in Jackson, Lawrenceburg/Lawrence County Airport, Henry County Airport, Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport and the Tullahoma Regional Airport.

The grants are made available through the Tennessee Department of Transportation's Aeronautics Division.

They will be used for infrastructure and other improvements.