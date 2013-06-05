Cleveland among ten airports in TN to get grant funds
NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced this week that state aeronautics grants totaling more than $2 million have been approved for 10 Tennessee airports.
Those receiving the grants include: Cleveland Regional Jetport, Hardwick Field in Cleveland, Fayetteville Municipal Airport, John A. Bakerfield in Hohenwald, University of the South-Franklin County Airport, McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport in Jackson, Lawrenceburg/Lawrence County Airport, Henry County Airport, Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport and the Tullahoma Regional Airport.
The grants are made available through the Tennessee Department of Transportation's Aeronautics Division.
They will be used for infrastructure and other improvements.
