Fire damages home hours after family moves in
Wednesday, June 5th 2013, 8:53 am EDT
Updated:
Wednesday, June 5th 2013, 9:13 am EDT
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A Hamilton County family's home is in ruins just hours after moving in.
According to the homeowner, Justin Sveadas, they had closed on the house at 5:00 pm.
They came to the house to move some of their personal items into the house.
Shortly afterwards, they smelled a strong odor of smoke.
The family came downstairs to find fire showing above the fireplace. They immediately call 9-1-1 for help.
The fire happened around 10:00 Tuesday night in the 4900 block of Chestnut Avenue.
Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire before it spread throughout the residence.
No injuries were reported.
Damages are estimated at $50,000 and fire investigators confirmed the cause was electrical.