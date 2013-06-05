CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A Hamilton County family's home is in ruins just hours after moving in.

According to the homeowner, Justin Sveadas, they had closed on the house at 5:00 pm.

They came to the house to move some of their personal items into the house.

Shortly afterwards, they smelled a strong odor of smoke.

The family came downstairs to find fire showing above the fireplace. They immediately call 9-1-1 for help.

The fire happened around 10:00 Tuesday night in the 4900 block of Chestnut Avenue.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire before it spread throughout the residence.

No injuries were reported.