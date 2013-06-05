ATLANTA (WRCB) - A national nonprofit group analyzed the park systems in the 50 largest U.S. cities.

The Trust for Public Land study rated the Minneapolis park system No. 1 in the nation in this year's ratings. San Francisco fell from first place to third, while New York improved from third to second.

In Tennessee, Nashville ranked 38, Memphis at 42. Atlanta, GA ranked 31. Chattanooga was not among the cities analyzed.