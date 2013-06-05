News
Family looks for missing woman
A Chattanooga woman has disappeared and her family is begging for some answers.
Wednesday, June 5th 2013, 6:34 am EDT
Updated:
Wednesday, June 5th 2013, 6:37 am EDT
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A Chattanooga woman has disappeared and her family is begging for some answers.
45-year-old Victoria Lynn Smith hasn't been seen in over two weeks.
Her sister, Tina Johnson, says Smith suffers from mental issues and is a patient at Joe Johnson Mental Health Center.
If you have any information about where Smith can be found, call police.