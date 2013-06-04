CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- The Blood Assurance Foundation has announced the recipients of the 2013 Crystal Green Memorial Scholarship. Twelve high school seniors were each presented with a $1,500 scholarship. In order to apply, students must attend a school that hosts a blood drive with Blood Assurance. The winning students created a marketing plan for a blood drive, some of which are later implemented by the blood bank.

The scholarship funds are made available through an annual golf tournament held in October. The program was established in 1999 in memory of Crystal Green, a graduate of Dade County High School. Crystal was a student at Georgia Southern University before suffering a setback with aplastic anemia, a blood disorder. After hundreds of hours of platelet transfusions and a bone marrow transplant, Crystal passed away in 1998, shortly after turning 21.

2013 Crystal Green Memorial Scholarship Recipients

Kelly Stephens Soddy Daisy High School – Soddy Daisy, TN

Spencer Early McCallie – Chattanooga, TN

Kelsey Aslinger Soddy Daisy High School – Soddy Daisy, TN

Carlee Smith Moore County High School – Lynchburg, TN

Sarah Montgomery Heritage High School – Ringgold, GA

Kathryn Trebing Upperman High School – Baxter, TN

Jessica Carabo Ringgold High School – Ringgold, GA

Amelia Holsomback Heritage High School – Ringgold, GA

Courtney Morgan Lakeview-Ft Oglethorpe High School – Ft Oglethorpe

Abby Tackett Tullahoma High – Tullahoma, TN

Taylor Hodges Ridgeland High School – Rossville, GA

Clay Daniel Tullahoma High – Tullahoma, TN

Founded in Chattanooga in 1972, Blood Assurance's donors provide life-saving blood donations to more than 50 hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.