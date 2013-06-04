CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- The Blood Assurance Foundation has announced the recipients of the 2013 Crystal Green Memorial Scholarship. Twelve high school seniors were each presented with a $1,500 scholarship.  In order to apply, students must attend a school that hosts a blood drive with Blood Assurance.  The winning students created a marketing plan for a blood drive, some of which are later implemented by the blood bank.

The scholarship funds are made available through an annual golf tournament held in October. The program was established in 1999 in memory of Crystal Green, a graduate of Dade County High School.  Crystal was a student at Georgia Southern University before suffering a setback with aplastic anemia, a blood disorder. After hundreds of hours of platelet transfusions and a bone marrow transplant, Crystal passed away in 1998, shortly after turning 21. 

 

2013 Crystal Green Memorial Scholarship Recipients

 

Kelly Stephens           Soddy Daisy High School – Soddy Daisy, TN        

Spencer Early                        McCallie – Chattanooga, TN                                    

Kelsey Aslinger          Soddy Daisy High School – Soddy Daisy, TN        

Carlee Smith              Moore County High School – Lynchburg, TN       

Sarah Montgomery   Heritage High School – Ringgold, GA                     

Kathryn Trebing       Upperman High School – Baxter, TN                     

Jessica Carabo           Ringgold High School – Ringgold, GA                    

Amelia Holsomback  Heritage High School – Ringgold, GA                     

Courtney Morgan      Lakeview-Ft Oglethorpe High School – Ft Oglethorpe

Abby Tackett             Tullahoma High – Tullahoma, TN              

Taylor Hodges           Ridgeland High School – Rossville, GA                  

Clay Daniel                 Tullahoma High – Tullahoma, TN

Founded in Chattanooga in 1972, Blood Assurance's donors provide life-saving blood donations to more than 50 hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

 

For more information about the scholarship program, please visit www.bloodassurance.org/contribute.