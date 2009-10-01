SODDY-DAISY, TN (WRCB)- Danny Gilbert, a 36-year educator in Hamilton County and north Georgia, has been named principal of Soddy-Daisy High School. Gilbert was most recently assistant principal and athletic director at Signal Mountain Middle High School. He succeeds John Maynard, who had served in the post for the past six years. Last month, Smith told Eyewitness News that Maynard would be reassigned to an assistant principal position at Center for Creative Arts. Maynard had requested a position with a less demanding schedule, according to Smith.



Gilbert is a longtime wrestling coach, having served at East Ridge High (his alma mater) Ooltewah, Sale Creek and East Hamilton. He is a 1980 graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where he was on the wrestling team. he is also a longtime wrestling official.



In high school, he was 1975 state champion at East Ridge (team and individual) and coached East Ridge to the 1991 small school state duals title. He also coached other sports as assistant coach for state champion East Ridge softball (1996, 1998), and assistant coach for state champion Northwest Whitfield Georgia baseball (1982).