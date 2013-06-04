The City of Athens, TN announced the cancellation of the city's 2013 4th of July fireworks show.



Citing a lack of funding, the annual event is usually held at the Athens Regional Park.



"Unfortunately the Athens Fireworks display has been canceled due to a lack of sponsorship," said Austin Fesmire, Director of Parks and Recreation. "We have been working diligently the last few months to find a way to be able to shoot fireworks however we were unable to replace the lost sponsorship money."



The fireworks display is typically funded by sponsorships, but apparently no one has stepped up to foot the bill for the show.



"The Foundation met in a called meeting last week to discuss options for shooting the fireworks but at the end of the discussion it was obvious that money would have had to been taken from a capital project, such as the splash pad, and the trustees did not feel comfortable doing that. I encourage everyone to support the other local shows with their attendance," said Fesmire.



For more information contact the Athens Parks and Recreation Department at (423) 744-2704 or email the Department .