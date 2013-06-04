The two mayors are in Germany today, visiting with Volkswagen officials and lobbying for expansion to Volkswagen's Chattanooga plant.



Ron Harr, chief executive of the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, said both Mayors were not able to attend the Mayor's Industry Appreciation Breakfast today because of their travels.



"This is a step in the process" of landing more Volkswagen production, Harr said. "We said, 'bon voyage.'"

