Mayors Berke and Coppinger visit Volkswagen Germany today
Missing this morning from the Mayor's Industry Appreciation Breakfast today were both Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke and Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger.
The two mayors are in Germany today, visiting with Volkswagen officials and lobbying for expansion to Volkswagen's Chattanooga plant.
Ron Harr, chief executive of the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, said both Mayors were not able to attend the Mayor's Industry Appreciation Breakfast today because of their travels.
"This is a step in the process" of landing more Volkswagen production, Harr said. "We said, 'bon voyage.'"
Various automotive websites have said that Volkswagen's new crossover hybrid SUV may be made in China, but no definitive plans for the vehicle's assembly and manufacturing have been confirmed.
