KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Testimony in federal court has revealed that a former University of Tennessee Foundation officer pleaded guilty to molesting two boys in Colorado in the 1980s.

Bruce O. Downsbrough was in court in Knoxville on Monday to face current charges that he downloaded or received in the mail 20,000 child pornography images as well as several videos. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that a judge is deciding whether he should be jailed pending trial after his indictment last week.

During Monday's hearing, testimony showed that the 60-year-old Downsbrough pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges in a 1986 case involving two boys ages 10 and 11 in Boulder, Colo.

A call to Downsbrough's lawyer was not immediately returned.