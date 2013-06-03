Scott Kanavos says the allegations against his client, Mark Swanson, are very unlike him.

"He is someone's son, husband and father. He has also been a teacher and coach to many students in this community."

The teacher from Ocoee Middle School faces four counts of a charge called "inappropriate touch" after one of his female students told her parents what she claimed happened.

Police would only tell us so much.

"The law states the victim feels it is offensive or provocative," Bob Gault with the Bradley County Sheriff's office says.

We are told the incident happened sometime during January this year in one of Swanson's classes.

According to the school's staff page he teaches 6th grade math and has been at Ocoee Middle for five years.

Investigators aren't going into detail about what the girl is claiming, but the indictment says the touch was "extremely offensive."

Gault says, "The charge is assault and it does involve sort kind of touching."

Swanson's lawyer says he has a clean criminal record and hasn't been in any legal trouble, but his personal profile hasn't been released by the school system.

Kanavos says Swanson's reputation should speak for itself, even if this charges tarnishes it.

"Based on what I know about him he has been a committed teacher and educator and friends with students for many years."