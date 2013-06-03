The mother claims her son had sex with an underage girl while staying at a family friend's home.



Police are not releasing the girl's age, just that she's under 16, which is the age of consent in Georgia. 20-year-old Terrance Turner remains in the Whitfield County Jail on multiple sex charges.



Turner's family had been temporarily living in the same house with another family in Dalton.



"I guess these were family friends they were staying with and it was a situation where they needed a place to stay for a period of time to get back on their feet," Dalton Police Department Spokesperson Bruce Frazier said.



Then Tuesday morning, Turner's mom says she saw him leaving one of the girl's bedrooms. He admitted he'd laid down with her, though he says his intention was "to cuddle."



Turner's mom called Dalton Police. His statement to them was, "I don't know what's wrong with me."



"He should've known what he was doing. I believe he should. I knew what I was doing at 20 years old and I didn't mess around with people underage," Dalton parent James Godfrey said.



Detectives say they had enough evidence to charge Turner with child molestation, sexual battery and solicitation of sodomy.



"It's not a situation where they're very close in age," Frazier said.



"It makes me mad. That's something that shouldn't be happening," local parent Frederick Walker said.



It sparks some anger with Walker, who called the cops when an 18-year-old got involved with his 14-year-old daughter.



"Found out there were some things going on that shouldn't have been going on so of course, we had to deal with it," Walker said.



Several parents told us they're constantly on the watch to keep young men away from their younger daughters for that reason and are glad this mom reported her suspicions.



"I totally respect her and I wish there were more moms like that because I do have daughters," local mom Rachel Bruner said.



Police say if convicted, Turner would receive counseling as well as jail time.



"It's very important to get somebody like this into custody, not just for public safety, but also for the offender himself," Frazier said.



Dalton Police say Turner did not have an arrest history with their department before now. He remains in the Whitfield County Jail . His bond has not been set.