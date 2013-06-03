Firefighters blocked off several streets near Walnut Street due to a gas leak Monday afternoon.

Officials say construction workers working on a new building hit a gas leak.

Captain George Turley with the Chattanooga Fire Department says construction workers were handling heavy equipment when they opened a thumb hole sized leak in the natural gas line.

Several blocks were cordoned off and the Little Miss Mag Daycare was evacuated while crews work to shut off the leak.

Turley says the day care was the only building adjacent to the structure and the only evacuation. He says the evacuation was just a precaution and the gas leak was small.