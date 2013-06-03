Another federal lawsuit has been filed against Chattanooga and one of its former police officers, who already is entangled in two use-of-force lawsuits related to his police work.

A 34-year-old Franklin man filed the lawsuit against the city, former Chattanooga police Officer Sean Emmer and three unnamed police officers on May 24. In court documents, he alleges civil rights violations, saying Emmer punched him twice in the face near a downtown bar last year.

Richard Paul McPeek was arrested on a charge of public intoxication following a June 2, 2012, incident about 3 a.m. outside of Southern Comfort Steakhouse and Nightclub at 511 Broad St. In the lawsuit, McPeek claims he was at the bar with other patrons when Emmer and three other police officers told them to leave.

McPeek said he walked down the street to hail a taxicab and claims Emmer followed him, then punched him.