News
Patten Towers residents moving to hotels today
A team that inspected the 1906-era building last week found exposed structural steel in the basement's concrete columns that could have been degraded by the fire.
Monday, June 3rd 2013, 8:52 am EDT by
Updated:
Monday, June 3rd 2013, 8:52 am EDT
It's not home, yet, but it's a step up from a cot and a blanket in a rec center gym.
Six days after an electrical fire forced them from their apartments, Patten Towers residents are to be moved to hotels today, according to the Chattanooga mayor's office.
The hundred-plus residents who had sheltered in the Brainerd Recreation Complex since the blaze were told of the move Sunday afternoon by employees of Towers owner PK Management.
"I hope there's some good news," said Michael Housley, who has lived at Patten Towers for four years.
Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.