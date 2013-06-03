It's not home, yet, but it's a step up from a cot and a blanket in a rec center gym.



Six days after an electrical fire forced them from their apartments, Patten Towers residents are to be moved to hotels today, according to the Chattanooga mayor's office.



The hundred-plus residents who had sheltered in the Brainerd Recreation Complex since the blaze were told of the move Sunday afternoon by employees of Towers owner PK Management.



"I hope there's some good news," said Michael Housley, who has lived at Patten Towers for four years.



