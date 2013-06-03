OKLAHOMA CITY (News Sentinel) - A senior's home run, a freshman's clutch walk, and not one, but two Renfroes. It was just enough.



Tennessee beat Texas 2-1 Sunday night to advance to the Women's College World Series championship series for the second time in program history.



"It's just very surreal,'' said winning pitcher Ivy Renfroe. "Oh, my goodness — we're going to play in the championship series.''



The Lady Vols (52-10) started the NCAA softball bracket as the No. 7 seed among 64 teams. But now they're in the final two.



