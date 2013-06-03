Good Monday. We will take a brief break from the rain, but more showers and storms will move in late in the week.

For today, the remnants of a front will continue to press through this morning. While I can't completely rule out a stray sprinkle or two, most of you will see only clouds this morning with skies even clearing a bit this afternoon as we climb to highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday, high pressure will build in from the west, giving us mostly sunny skies, but also allowing us to heat up into the upper 80s.

A cold front will combine with low pressure coming up from the south to provide us with some good rainfall Thursday and Friday. We should have enough moisture in the air to produce some heavy rainfall both days.

The good news...this weekend. Right now, it looks like skies will clear just in time for the beginning of Riverbend this weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

The bad news...next week. Even MORE rain will move in next Monday.

8am... Mostly Cloudy, 65

Noon... Mostly Cloudy, 74