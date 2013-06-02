Hot Chelle Rae will play the Riverbend Music Festival June 14.



They will play on the Coke Stage at 9:30 p.m.



Hot Chelle Rae is a pop rock band from Nashville, Tennessee. The band consists of Ryan Follesé: vocals and rhythm, Nash Overstreet: guitar, Ian Keaggy bass, and Jamie Follesé: drums.

Ryan Follesé and Overstreet formed the band in 2005 under the name Miracle Drug. Keaggy and Ryan's younger brother, Jamie, joined the band shortly after.



They started playing music together and in 2007, opened for Lil John to a sold out show. They went on to play at the South by Southwest festival and toured with Vedera.



In 2008, they were signed to Jive Records. Their first album, "Lovesick Electric" was released in 2009.



Their second album, "Whatever," reached number 48 on the US Billboard 200. Their first single off the album, "Tonight Tonight" was a hit. The song was certified double-platinum in the United States and reached number seven on the Billboard Hot 100.



They played on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on December 31, 2011.



They won the Sprint New Artist of the Year award at the American Music Awards.



They are currently working on a third album set to release in the summer.

For admission information to the Riverbend Music Festival, go to the website here.

