TALLAHASSEE, FL (NBC) -- Leon County deputies were on the lookout for an unusual fugitive this weekend: a llama on the loose in Tallahassee.

Scooter the llama had escaped from his owners and was roaming the Killearn Lakes area of northern Tallahassee, leading deputies from the Leon County Sheriff's Office on a chase that began late Friday night and continued into Saturday morning.

"I've been doing this twenty years and this was the first llama I've ever had to chase," said Sgt. Tony Drzewiecki, with the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

Drzewiecki said the calls reporting a llama sighting began to come in at 11 p.m. Friday. Deputies weren't able to get their hands on him that night, but he was seen again on Bannerman Road at about 8 a.m. the following morning.

"Our main concern was that he was going to get hit by a car and either get hurt or injure someone else," Drzewiecki said.

That's when deputies were forced to use a Taser on the giant creature to subdue him. They were able to secure him with a rope and get him on a trailer to take back to his owners.

Drzewiecki said Scooter was unharmed by the Taser and was back to normal soon after being apprehended.