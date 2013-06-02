Kimball, TN (WRCB) - The Bass Federation (TBF) held the 2013 Student Angler Federation (SAF) Tennessee High School Fishing State Championship on Nickajack Lake Saturday, June 1st. The event was hosted by the Town of Kimball. Seventy boats launched out of the Shellmound Park Ramp near Kimball, Tenn., with 59 teams weighing in fish.

The team of Saxton Long and Triston Crowder from the Lawrence County High School Wildcats weighed in 15.04 lbs to take the win in the 2013 Tennessee High School State Championship.

Long and Crowder will now represent Tennessee in the Southeastern High School Bass Federation Championship to be held later this year. This puts them one step closer to becoming the Bass Federation High School National Champions.

In second place, with a limit weighing 15.00 pounds was the duo of Haden Everett and Dustin Mayton representing the Oliver Springs High School Bobcats. Haden and Dustin were the reigning 2012 Tennessee High School State Champions.

Listed below are the top 10 places: