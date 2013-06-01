Georgia State Patrol troopers responded to a fatal wreck Saturday afternoon in LaFayette.

A truck driving north on Chamberlain went 40 feet off the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle caught fire. The three passengers were entrapped, and the driver, 17-year-old Joshua Jackson, died at the scene.

GSP officials stated in a news release that Jackson, of LaFayette was at the wheel of a 2007 Ford pickup.





Jackson died and two passengers in the truck were transported to Erlanger for treatment.





Caitlin Dawn Keith, 17, of Chickamauga was airlifted and Austin Levi Goodman, 16, of Lafayette was transported by ground vehicle.