ERLANGER, TN (AP) - A Chattanooga woman has donated 200 dolls to a program for abused children.

Carol Cain told the Chattanooga Times Free Press that she wanted to honor the memory of her mother by donating the dolls.

Cain says she and her mother, Leola Campbell, began restoring old dolls found at thrift stores as a way to work through her mother's depression after the death of her husband. The women ended up with 200 dolls, which decorated her mother's living room until her death in 2009.

This spring Cain said she decided to find a new home where the dolls could help someone else.

They went to Children's Advocacy Center of Hamilton County.