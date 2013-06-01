After jumping through hurdles, Chattanooga Whiskey is celebrating the freedom to make their product in Chattanooga.

Thousands of whiskey fans packed the future site of the distillery on the city's south side Friday night.

Governor Bill Haslam signed the approval bill earlier this month, altering the state's liquor distillery laws, providing a path for Chattanooga Whiskey Company to begin manufacturing its product locally.

And plenty of people were there to taste it Friday.

"It is a lot of energy, everyone is excited. It's a great day in Chattanooga."

The site is the former headquarters of Turnbull Cone Machine Co. on Fort Street.