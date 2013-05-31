CHATTANOOGA, TN (AP) - State transportation officials say a DeKalb County bridge over the Caney Fork River will be closed for about 20 hours this weekend.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said rehabilitation work on the Hurricane Bridge on state Route 56 requires the temporary closure to replace a bearing pin on a bridge pier.

Weather allowing, TDOT will close the bridge at 8 p.m. Friday.

All traffic will be redirected to the currently posted truck detour over Interstate 40.

One-lane traffic over the bridge should be restored by 4 p.m. Saturday.