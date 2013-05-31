However, before you head to one restaurant in Red Bank, it's best to check their score of a 83 at Kim's Southern Restaurant.



Remember a failing grade in any score lower than a 70.



Inspectors found roaches in the food prep area, food being stored on the floor, the freezer and oven need a good cleaning and the walls and floors in need of repair. Also, waste water was being dumped out the back door.



The high score of the week is a three-way tie: a 95 at the Krystal in Soddy Daisy, Gin Gin's on Signal Mountain and 212 Market in downtown Chattanooga.



Great work from all those employees!



According to Chief Inspector Jack Falcon, more than 300 public pools will be visited in the coming weeks.