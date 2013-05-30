(WRCB) -- A routine traffic stop for a busted tail light ends with a McMinn County man behind bars.

According to the incident report, 20-year-old Steven Richard was arrested Tuesday night, after the officer on patrol says a strong smell of marijuana was coming from the vehicle.

Richard failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.

In addition to a DUI charge, Richard faces tampering with evidence and child endangerment charges for admitting to eating the remaining marijuana while the officer ran his plates and having his 7-month-old daughter in the car while smoking the drugs in the vehicle.