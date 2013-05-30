BOSTON (WHDH) - Life wasn't always cuddles and hugs for Ray Charles the dog. The 5-and-a-half month old golden retriever was born blind.



"There was a good chance he was going to be put to sleep," said owner dog owner, Andrew Fales. "I couldn't let that happen to him so I decided to save him



But the little blind puppy was full of surprises.



"First game he watched with me, he was glued to the TV. Couldn't take his eyes off it," Fales said.



A Bruins fan was born.



"He wears his jersey every game," said Fales.



Meanwhile, Ray Charles was gaining thousands of fans of his own on Facebook.



"One of his followers came up with the idea, he saw that he was a Bruins fan and decided to make a petition to possibly get Ray to drop a puck," Fales said.



Andrew's mom Cathy says Ray could inspire young hockey fans watching the game.



"If any of them have a disability of their own they'll see that a dog, a puppy, can do something like that and who knows what's out there for them," Cathy said.



And Andrew says it would be a huge pick-me-up for the little dog who's made so many others smile.



"He would be able to hear all the people cheering, he might not be able to see it but he would definitely know something good is happening," said Andrew.





