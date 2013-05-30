BRUNSWICK, GA (AP) - A judge has set a tentative trial date for two teenagers facing charges in the killing of a baby near the Georgia coast.

Brunswick Judicial Circuit Judge Stephen Kelley tentatively scheduled an Aug. 19 trial date in the slaying of 13-month-old Antonio Santiago.

The Brunswick News reports (http://bit.ly/19oNBKx) that the date was set during a status conference hearing Wednesday.

De'Marquise Elkins and Dominique Lang face murder charges in the March 21 killing. Both suspects have pleaded not guilty.

Authorities say Elkins shot the child in the face as he sat in his stroller. The boys are accused of trying to rob the child's mother on the street a few blocks from her Brunswick apartment. The mother, Sherry West, was wounded by gunfire but survived.

