Out with the old and, soon, in with the new.

Southeast Whitfield High School is in the process of a new athletic facility thanks to person who wrote a big check.

This person won't have their name on a building, in fact, their name won't be known anywhere.

Principal Denise Pendley says, "I have no idea. I wish I did because we are so excited."

Crews were already out tearing up the asphalt paving to make way for a new track and new tennis courts. Right now broken poles and concrete litter the courts.

The mystery donor gave nearly $1 million to the school system last week with instructions to use it.

The school is already in need of more than $1 million in repairs it doesn't have.

Eric Beavers with Whitfield County Schools says, "The money has not been there for the past few years and we have had higher priority needs. In other places, we had roofs leaking and we can't have that."

As the nearby carpet industry took a downturn, boosters weren't able to do as much.

"The economy has been in the shape it is in and it has been hard to do bigger projects and have the money for that," Pendley says.

The track was in such bad shape it could potentially produce more injuries than athletes.

"We had one athlete who had bad shin splints because it is just a rough, tough surface," says Athletic director Mark Lentych

That will soon be a thing of the past. As football season approaches, fans hope the new look breathes new life into "Raider Nation."

"I wish I knew who it was because I would just give them a big hug because it really does mean a lot to us," Lentych says.

Updates also include painting and a new concessions area roof.