East Ridge Police have arrested a man accused of stealing pitching machines from the McBrien School Building.

Police were investigating Christopher Meyer, 31, in relation to a stolen tiller in East Ridge. Their investigation led them to the discovery that Meyer may have pawned the stolen pitching machines.



Fort Oglethorpe Police stopped Meyer Wednesday for traffic offenses. He was taken into custody and interviewed, at which point he admitted to stealing the tiller as well as the pitching machines.



While police were recovering the stolen tiller, they also found tools and lawn care equipment connected to a different burglary.

