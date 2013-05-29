UPDATE: Photo released of pill thief who doused employee in gasoline
Dalton Police are looking for a man they say threw gasoline on a pharmacy employee and stole pain pills.
Police reported they responded to the Dalton Drug Pharmacy on Airport Road around 2:30 p.m. in response to an armed robbery in progress.
Officials say a man wearing a blue shirt, blue pants and hat walked into the pharmacy and demanded pain pills. When the employee refused, the man threw gasoline onto the employee from a drink bottle he was carrying, grabbed a bottle of hydrocodone and ran.
Officers and firefighters evacuated the building and the neighboring Med Now clinic as a precaution.
Employees were allowed back inside after the threat of danger was cleared. Firefighters did ventilate the building.
At this time, no arrests have been made but detectives are interviewing people of interest in the case. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 706-278-9085, extension 120.