Dalton Police are looking for a man they say threw gasoline on a pharmacy employee and stole pain pills.



Police reported they responded to the Dalton Drug Pharmacy on Airport Road around 2:30 p.m. in response to an armed robbery in progress.



Officials say a man wearing a blue shirt, blue pants and hat walked into the pharmacy and demanded pain pills. When the employee refused, the man threw gasoline onto the employee from a drink bottle he was carrying, grabbed a bottle of hydrocodone and ran.



Officers and firefighters evacuated the building and the neighboring Med Now clinic as a precaution.



Employees were allowed back inside after the threat of danger was cleared. Firefighters did ventilate the building.

