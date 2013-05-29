News
Man charged with 4 gas station robberies
Chattanooga Police arrested a man accused of robbing four businesses at knife point.
Wednesday, May 29th 2013, 3:16 pm EDT
Police arrested Derrick Sean Starnes, 21, on four counts of aggravated robbery.
Investigators say Starnes robbed four gas stations between May 8 and May 23. He is accused of threatening the clerks with a knife.
The gas stations were the Kangaroo Express on Ashland Terrace, the Kangaroo Express on Highway 153, and the MAPCO on Highway 153. Officials say he robbed the Ashland Terrace Kangaroo twice in a week.