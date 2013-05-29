A Chattanooga man has been charged after officials stumbled upon a dog fighting ring nearly a week ago.



Jackie Sawyer, 43, was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals and cock and animal fighting Wednesday.

Sawyer was originally arrested Friday when TBI agents were serving a drug warrant and stumbled upon an alleged dog fighting ring at the Talladega Avenue home.



The TBI called in the McKamey Animal Center to process the scene.



Officials rescued 12 dogs, including puppies, from the home. They also found evidence pointing to a dog fighting ring including heavy chains, kennels, and a dog treadmill. Blood was reported visible on the side of the walls.

"In these types of cases, evidence is very important, documenting what is going on in the scene and anything that looks like it might be evidence," says McKamey Director Karen Walsh.

TBI arrested Sawyer and charged him with the drug warrants. He was released on bond shortly after.



Hamilton County officials arrested Sawyer Wednesday and charged him in connection with the dog fighting. He remains in the Hamilton County Jail.