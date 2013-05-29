KNOXVILLE, TN (News Sentinel) — Arnold "Arnie" Ralenkotter, Northeast regional sales director for Pilot Flying J, has entered a guilty plea to one count of mail fraud in U.S. District Court in Knoxville today, according to his attorney, Ed Yarbrough, a former U.S. attorney in Nashville.

Also, employee Ashley Judd entered a plea today to conspiracy to commit mail fraud, according to federal court documents.

A waiver of indictment filed on Wednesday, and signed by Ralenkotter, said he conspired with other people, including Pilot employees, to commit mail fraud and wire fraud.

According to documents, Ralenkotter would "deceptively" withhold discounts from the company's customers. He engaged in the scheme with other employees from about 2008 to April 2013, documents allege.