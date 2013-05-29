News
Road work planned for Watts Bar Dam Reservation
The TVA will be sealing and striping pavement on the Watts Bar Dam Reservation starting Monday, June 3.
The road work is expected to last several days.
Access roads and parking lots will be impacted and may require temporary closures.
The public is asked to be aware of traffic signs and flagging staff when entering the areas.