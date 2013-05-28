Senator Lamar Alexander says he hopes the success of Chattanooga's Volkswagen plant will sway the automaker to bring another line to the Scenic City.

Alexander spoke to business leaders at the Better Business Bureau luncheon.

He talked about the future of TVA, the ongoing IRS scandal, and health care reform.

Alexander also says he's standing behind Governor Haslam as he tries to persuade Volkswagen to establish another line in Chattanooga.



"Volkswagen chose Chattanooga for a purpose. This is Volkswagen's North American headquarters. Volkswagen is the most successful automobile company in the world right now. And, I believe that the quality of the cars that have been made here already should suggest to Volkswagen that this would be a good place to make an SUV"