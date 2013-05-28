All day Wednesday Channel 3 and NBC are dedicating our airwaves to help our neighbors in Oklahoma.

We'll have a special hotline staffed all day tomorrow so you can send dollarsdirectly from our area tothe communitieshit by the tornado in Oklahoma.

Then in primetime on NBC -- we have the "Healing in the Heartland: Relief Benefit Concert." It will air at 9 p.m. and will feature Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Reba Mcentire, Vince Gill, and other guests.