News
NBC to host benefit concert for Oklahoma tornado victims
All day Wednesday Channel 3 and NBC are dedicating our airwaves to help our neighbors in Oklahoma.
Tuesday, May 28th 2013, 4:56 pm EDT
Updated:
Tuesday, May 28th 2013, 4:56 pm EDT
All day Wednesday Channel 3 and NBC are dedicating our airwaves to help our neighbors in Oklahoma.
We'll have a special hotline staffed all day tomorrow so you can send dollarsdirectly from our area tothe communitieshit by the tornado in Oklahoma.
Then in primetime on NBC -- we have the "Healing in the Heartland: Relief Benefit Concert." It will air at 9 p.m. and will feature Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Reba Mcentire, Vince Gill, and other guests.
The money raised there will go to the United Way in Oklahoma.