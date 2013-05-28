The Bradley County Sheriff's Department wants the public to be aware of a recent scam.



Officials say the scam targets victims through a text message which says "Your credit card number 4355xx has been deactivated." Instructions are included to call 615-301-8561 to resolve the issue.



When the victim calls the number, a recording says "Hello, this is Regions Bank, please enter your 16-digit card number at this time."



The Division of Consumer Affairs warns residents not to respond. They also advise consumers to then contact the telephone number listed on the back of their credit / debit card to report this matter.

