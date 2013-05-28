10,000 Maniacs will play the Riverbend Festival on June 9.



They will play on the TVFCU Stage at 7:30 p.m.



10,000 Maniacs is an alternative rock band formed in 1981. Originally called, Still Life, the group consisted of Dennis Drew on keyboard, Steven Gustafson on bass, Chet Cardinale on drums, Robert Buck on guitar, and Natalie Merchant and Teri Newhouse on vocals. John Lombardo was invited to join the group permanently as well.



Newhouse and Cardinale left the band and Merchant became the main singer.



They went through a series of drummer before settling. Bob Wacheter played with the band through most of 1981. It wasn't until Labor Day 1981 they decided on the name 10,000 maniacs.



The band's most notable hit was a cover of Cat Stevens' "Peace Train."



They recorded their first EP in 1982, "Human Conflict Number Five."



They played consistently through the 80's and early 90's, but band mates left and were replaced.



The only original members in the band are Drew and Gustafson. Lombardo has joined them on a number of occasions as well. Jerry Augustyniak plays drums, Mary Ramsey sings, and Jeff Erickson plays guitar.



Over the years, the band has released eight albums, three of which reached platinum in the United States. Two of those three reached double platinum.



In February 2013, they released a new album, "Music From the Motion Picture."

For tour dates and more information about 10,000 Maniacs, click here.

