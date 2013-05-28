The McMinn County Sheriff's Department will hold a public viewing to try and identify owners of confiscated stolen property.



Investigators say they were following up on a theft case at a home on County Road 276 in Niota.

They had received a tip that narcotics and stolen property was at the home.



The resident told deputies she had received some firearms and jewelry in exchange for pills. Deputies searched the home found three firearms, a ring, illicit drugs, and drug paraphernalia.



The resident, Kim Sharp, was arrested and charged with possession of the drugs and paraphernalia, as well as the stolen property.



The department is inviting any victims of burglaries to view the property Friday at the Justice Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in hopes of identifying the owners.



"We want to return stolen property as much as we want to catch the people who steal," says Sheriff Joe Guy.



A full size black pickup truck has been seen in the area of several burglaries.

