NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - The nonprofit group Scenic Tennessee is promoting an anti-litter campaign that combines music, scenic photography and community cleanups with online videos and social networking.

The effort begins June 1 with a month-long Pickin' Up Tennessee tour designed to drive home the campaign's message: Love the land. Lose the litter.

Pickin' Up Tennessee has enlisted musicians in 20 tour locations to provide a soundtrack for the campaign. Organizers are now seeking volunteers for the cleanups.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, last fiscal year more than 23 million pounds of litter were collected from Tennessee's county, state route and interstate roadsides.

The schedule of events is online at www.PickinUpTN.org.