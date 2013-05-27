Funeral arrangements have been set for a woman killed in a drunk driving accident.



Samantha Ownby died May 25, when the driver of the car she was in crashed. Ownby was ejected from the vehicle and died at the hospital.

The funeral service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the South Crest Chapel.



The family will receive friends Tuesday from 4 – 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. until the funeral hour at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.

