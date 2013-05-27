Soak-Ya,the new water park at Lake Winnie opened to the public on Memorial Day.

The five mile multi-million dollar water park features a lazy river, tube slides, a lounging area and kiddie pool for toddlers.

The owner Adrienne Rhodes said she was overwhelmed with joy seeing the gate open to the public.

"I wished my family that started the business could see this," she says. "I can't help but to think how pleased my mother and grandmother would have been to see this. I worked right under their elbow."

The new addition also helped bring in new jobs - 100 local construction workers were hired full time for five months and 50 lifeguards were hired and trained. There is also an additional 50 positions that were filled to work in the concession and retail areas.

Soak-Ya is the first major expansion the 88 year old water park has seen since 1960.