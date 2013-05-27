News - AP-State
2 escapees from Tenn jail back in custody
Police say two inmates who escaped from the Coffee County Jail didn't stay free for long.
Monday, May 27th 2013, 2:02 pm EDT
Updated:
Monday, May 27th 2013, 2:03 pm EDT
MANCHESTER, TN (AP) - Police say two inmates who escaped from the Coffee County Jail didn't stay free for long.
WSMV-TV in Nashville reports that 19-year-old inmates Adam Djuan Winton and Jeremy Ryan Tate, bolted from the facility at about 4:30 a.m. Monday. The escape happened while an inmate was being taken to have his blood sugar checked before breakfast.
Capt. Pam Freeman says the inmates jumped a fence and ran away, but were caught after a couple of hours.
Freeman says officers found 1 of the escapees hiding at his mother's house.
