MANCHESTER, TN (AP) - Police say two inmates who escaped from the Coffee County Jail didn't stay free for long.

WSMV-TV in Nashville reports that 19-year-old inmates Adam Djuan Winton and Jeremy Ryan Tate, bolted from the facility at about 4:30 a.m. Monday. The escape happened while an inmate was being taken to have his blood sugar checked before breakfast.

Capt. Pam Freeman says the inmates jumped a fence and ran away, but were caught after a couple of hours.

Freeman says officers found 1 of the escapees hiding at his mother's house.