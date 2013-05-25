Police are hoping surveillance video will lead them to the man wanted in a string of pharmacy burglaries.

An officer responded to the Rivermont CVS last month after the alarm went off.

According to police reports, the back door was pried open and the pharmacy door broken/

The thief got away with pseudoephedrine and hyrocodone pills, but not before being caught on camera.

A second robbery happened a few weeks later, this time the suspect filled a bag with bottles of the same medication.

A third burglary was reported five days later.

CVS handed over surveillance video of the suspect, who is still on the run.