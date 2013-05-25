As the Scenic City's population continues to swell, Chattanooga is getting closer to edging out Knoxville as the most populous city in East Tennessee, U.S. Census Bureau estimates show.

Chattanooga grew 2.15 percent from 2010 to 2012, reaching a population of 171,279 last year. Knoxville grew 1.85 percent to reach 182,200 residents.

But annexation by Chattanooga should bring in another 6,500 residents in coming months, said City Councilman Larry Grohn, which further will close the gap with Knoxville.

"Our home sales market and building market is starting to bounce back from the recession and looks pretty good," Grohn said.