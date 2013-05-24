News
Police seek suspect in Nautical Way shooting
Chattanooga police are looking for the gunman in a Friday afternoon shooting.
Friday, May 24th 2013, 8:02 pm EDT
Chattanooga police are looking for the gunman in a Friday afternoon shooting.
It happened in the 7700 block of Nautical Way around 3:20 p.m.
Police a say a 33-year-old man was shot during an argument.
He was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non life-threatening injury.
If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to Chattanooga police at 698-2525.
Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.