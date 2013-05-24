Chattanooga police are looking for the gunman in a Friday afternoon shooting.

It happened in the 7700 block of Nautical Way around 3:20 p.m.

Police a say a 33-year-old man was shot during an argument.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non life-threatening injury.

If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to Chattanooga police at 698-2525.