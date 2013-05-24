There will be several Memorial Day services across the Tennessee Valley.



East Ridge and the American Legion Post 95 will hold a ceremony on Monday, May 27 at the Pioneer Frontier Park at 1 p.m.



There will be dignitaries present, music and a rifle salute to honor those that have served for our country.



The Chattanooga Area Veterans Council and The Ernie Pyle Chapter 1945, of the Military Order of the Purple Heart will host the annual Memorial Day Service at the National Cemetery on Monday.

A music prelude will start at 10:30 a.m. and the program begins at 11.



Mayor Andy Berke will be the guest speaker. The program will include the presentation of Colors by The Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 203 and the participating veteran's organizations; a musical medley by the Choo Choo Chorus; recognition of Gold Star Family members; a 21 Gun Salute and Taps.

In Cleveland, the annual Memorial Day Service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on the Bradley County Courthouse Plaza.

