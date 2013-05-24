A Chattanooga Police officer faces charges of domestic assault.



According to our news partner the Times Free Press, Officer Brian Smith allegedly strangled his wife following an argument at their Hixson home Sunday.



The Times Free Press cited the incident report from the arrest which states Smith's wife, 39-year-old Ginny Smith, cut up family pictures and stabbed two Pittsburgh Steelers footballs following an argument over their son.

She faces a charge of vandalism.



Smith then allegedly grabbed her around the neck and started strangling her. He reportedly said "If I am going down, it will be for something good. I might as well kill you."



Smith's wife says he drew his fist back to hit her, then pressed it against her face. Smith says he said "I should knock your block off," and told her to get out of the room, but didn't push his fist into her face.



The CPD Family Violence Unit has completed their investigation, but an internal affairs investigation is ongoing.



Smith has been relieved of duty with pay pending the results of the investigation.