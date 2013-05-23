CHARLOTTE (WCNC) A Charlotte, North Carolina woman had her son arrested for stealing her Pop-Tarts earlier this week.



According to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report, the mother called investigators on Monday to report her Pop-Tarts had been stolen.



She fingered her own son, who is a juvenile, as the culprit.



Neighbor Fred Patrick could not stop laughing when he first learned an arrest had been made over Pop-Tarts. He knows the young boy.



"He seems real nice to me. I mean, he is real respectful," Patrick said.



The report said that the boy was placed under juvenile arrest and was charged with larceny/misdemeanor.



