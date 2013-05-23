CHARLOTTE (WCNC)  A Charlotte, North Carolina woman had her son arrested for stealing her Pop-Tarts earlier this week.

According to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report, the mother called investigators on Monday to report her Pop-Tarts had been stolen.

She fingered her own son, who is a juvenile, as the culprit.

Neighbor Fred Patrick could not stop laughing when he first learned an arrest had been made over Pop-Tarts.  He knows the young boy.

"He seems real nice to me.  I mean, he is real respectful," Patrick said.

The report said that the boy was placed under juvenile arrest and was charged with larceny/misdemeanor.

